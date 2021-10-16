CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Liddell files for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott

By Gerard Crispin
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few days after his arrest following domestic violence, Chuck Liddell has filed for divorce from his wife Heidi Northcott. The UFC Hall of Famer was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies on Monday, and was held on a $20,000 bond. He was released that same...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 3

MMAmania.com

Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell files for divorce following recent arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has filed for divorce from his wife following a domestic violence arrest earlier this week. Liddell, who is one of the most revered fighters in UFC history, was brought into custody by police on Monday on charges of domestic violence. The incident occurred between Liddell and his wife, Heidi Northcott, at their home in Agoura Hills, California.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Domestic Violence Charges Against UFC Veteran Chuck Liddell Dropped, And He Filed For Divorce

Chuck Liddell is not being charged with domestic violence. No charges have been filed against Liddell after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said there was not enough evidence. Liddell, on the other hand, has filed for divorce from his wife Heidi Northcott days after he was taken into custody on charges of domestic violence.
UFC
wfav951.com

Sean Penn’s Wife Files for Divorce

No Hollywood ending for Sean Penn and Leila George. The 29-year-old filed for divorce from the 61-year-old Penn in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday, People reports. They were married for a year. The pair tied the knot in July of 2020 during a small ceremony; rumors of their marriage emerged...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Person
Chuck Liddell
Popculture

Major Update on Chuck Liddell and Wife Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Chuck Liddell and his estranged wife Heidi will not face charges in their domestic violence case. According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles District Attorney has decided not to prosecute the couple after they were allegedly involved in an altercation last week. Liddell was arrested for the altercation but was quickly released.
CELEBRITIES
Bleacher Report

Chuck Liddell, Wife Heidi Reportedly Granted Restraining Orders Against Each Other

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has been granted a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Heidi, as well as temporary primal physical custody of their two children. Heidi was also granted a temporary restraining order against Chuck. TMZ Sports reported the news Saturday. The terms of the...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Released From Jail, Says He Was Domestic Violence Victim

Chuck Liddell was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence. Now he is giving his side of the story, and he claims that he was the victim. Concerning reports emerged earlier this week that another MMA fighter had been arrested for domestic violence. Liddell was picked up from his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., by Lost Hills deputies, who responded to a call about a family disturbance, subsequently arresting the former UFC light heavyweight champion on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Report: UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was arrested for domestic violence charges!

Recently we witnessed UFC’s former light heavyweight champion, and Hall of Famer Jon Jones getting arrested for battery domestic charges right after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. This was a very unfortunate event, but now another UFC legend and Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell has been arrested in...
UFC
Popculture

Chuck Liddell Arrested in Los Angeles

Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday morning in Los Angeles for domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports. The L.A. Sherriff's Department received a call about a fight at Liddel's home. When police arrived, they investigated and determined that the former UFC star was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. The alleged victim is Liddel's wife, and TMZ said she didn't need any medical attention.
PUBLIC SAFETY
