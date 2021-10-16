CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Manning proposes bet with Peyton Manning ahead of Tennessee-Ole Miss game

By Dan Harralson
 8 days ago
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the contest, former Ole Miss quarterback proposed a bet with VFL signal-caller and brother Peyton Manning.

“Peyt, you can’t run and you can’t hide,” the former Ole Miss quarterback said on Twitter. “You wimped out on broadcasting the Ole Miss/UT game but you can’t bail on this- Ole Miss win you wear an Ole Miss Jersey the first have of MNF and vice versa. Don’t respond to this if you accept the bet.”

Eli Manning played at Ole Miss from 2000-03, while Peyton Manning played for Tennessee between 1994-97.

