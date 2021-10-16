CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marginal risk of severe weather

By Derek Bowen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds roll in with showers and storms Saturday afternoon, with a few being strong to severe. A marginal risk of severe weather is possible with heavy rains and strong, potentially damaging winds. Showers and storms will be along a cold front, bringing us cool, crisp, and breezy fall conditions Sunday and...

westkentuckystar.com

Severe weather likely here overnight

The National Weather Service in Paducah says there is a chance for severe weather overnight bringing strong to severe storms across western Kentucky. Temperatures more than 15 degrees above normal and wind gusts already over 25 miles per hour are a precursor to tonight's likelihood of at least one line of thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail.
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Threat of Thunderstorms Sunday Night into Monday

On Sunday, most of the day will be precip free. It will be in the late evening hours when the clouds move back along with the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 with strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
FOX Carolina

Severe Storm Risk Today

Welcome to the start of the brand new work-week! We have a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon, stay weather aware and download our Fox Carolina News app!. A cold front will move through the region starting this afternoon and will spark showers and a few thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could become strong to severe. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, isolated flooding and perhaps an isolated brief tornado. The main line will move through from 1 pm to 8 pm. Afternoon temperatures will read the 70s all across the area before we fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows with the rain fading tonight.
CBS Sacramento

‘Major Flood Threat:’ National Weather Service Says Storm Could Be Historic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve talked about the rain moving into the area over the last week with the potential for flash floods and mudslides, but now we are seeing the real thing. The storm is here and last week’s dry skies and calm weather were definitely not a sign of what was to come. Sacramento calls this a major system and it’s something we don’t see very often in October, or really in any season, fall or not. For the latest on the storm, visit our storm updates page.  The amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is...
WYFF4.com

Slight risk of severe weather on Monday

After a beautiful weekend, clouds will increase throughout the day Monday. While Monday morning remains dry, a front approaches from our west and should arrive Monday afternoon through the evening. This should not be a heavy rainmaker and should move fairly quickly, so flooding does not appear to be a...
utv44.com

Mid-week weathermaker brings risk of severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A severe threat is set to unfold mid-week for our entire viewing area. We are already tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to rake across the area late Wednesday that could produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. We have several days to prepare you for this system as it is yet to unfold. Right now, the exact timing and intensity is still uncertain. Check back as we update and fine tune the forecast.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
foxbaltimore.com

Warming Up Before Storms Blow Through Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Warming up before storms blow through Maryland. October is off to a dry start so far with only .24" of rainfall. Sunday ends up with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Monday starts off warm with highs reaching...
KFOR

Severe Weather Expected This Week

Sunday will be warm and windy as a cold front sweeps across the state. Severe weather is possible in eastern Oklahoma late afternoon through this evening. Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight under clear skies. Tomorrow will be cooler and mild in the mid 70s. A powerful storm...
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your 3 Day Forecast

Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy by late afternoon with winds from the South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area just after midnight bringing a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, but the line of storms should...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: watching risk for strong to severe storms this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be warm, humid, and fairly quiet. Temperatures will climb back to the lower and middle 80s again this afternoon as southerly flow continues across the region. There is a slight chance for a few showers through the day with moisture flowing in and with the daytime heating, but most of us will likely stay dry through the rest of the weekend. Warm and muggy conditions will stick around overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KTAL

Risk of Sunday night severe weather now looks lower

We continue to watch the first of two disturbances that will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the area Sunday night. The risk of severe weather looks low at this point. The second disturbance will bring a chance for more storms Wednesday. A line of thunderstorms is...
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Radar: Soggy Sunday with continued risk of severe weather

The forecast of a stormy and soggy Sunday is certainly playing out over the I-70/74 corridors today. Not coincidentally, this is an area near/just north of a warm front that's slowly drifting north. It's serving as the track for "training" downpours and occasional rumbles of thunder. Thus far, the atmosphere...
