Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present of where you are and what is happening. Sounds easy right? You just have to pay attention to what you do and that's it. But it is much more difficult than you would think. We are used to letting our minds wander, to being distracted, to obsessing over thoughts of the past or the future. Changing the way our mind works is difficult and mindfulness is something that should be practiced. Stopping this has several benefits and this is why it can be a great tool to help your employees.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO