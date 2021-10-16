Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Ascends to top line

Seider will make his NHL debut against the Lightning on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Khan further notes that Seider is expected to stick around with the parent club for the whole season. However, the two-way nature of the prospect's contract -- along with the fact that he's exempt from waivers -- means Seider can be sent to AHL Grand Rapids if the rookie blueliner ends up needing to refine his game. Expectations are once again low for the Red Wings this season, but there's hope that Seider, the team's sixth overall selection from 2019, can give the club a lift as a power-play quarterback with a level of upside that this team hasn't seen from the blue line in many years.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO