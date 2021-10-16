CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Ascends to top line

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Fabbri will replace injured and suspended team captain, Dylan Larkin (undisclosed), at center and on the first line...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Guessing the lineup

The Detroit Red Wings will open the 2021-22 season on Thursday, Oct. 14, at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Detroit made several changes in the offseason with a list of key acquisitions in an effort to improve all areas of the game -- scoring, defense and goaltending. This is a team in rebuild mode, but the future screams potential.
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

Lucas Raymond could start NHL career on Red Wings' top line

After the Red Wings drafted Lucas Raymond fourth overall last October, Dylan Larkin started doing some research. He watched Raymond in the World Juniors, where he put up five points in five games for Team Sweden. He read articles about Raymond's skillset. He got to know Raymond as much as he could from afar.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Bobby Ryan Released By Red Wings from PTO

The Detroit Red Wings have confirmed that forward Bobby Ryan has been released by the team from his professional tryout. Head coach Jeff Blashill said of the decision, “it was a tough call, he’s a good person and a good hockey player.: He added, “We just made that decision that that is the best thing for us.” The question now will be, does Ryan get a shot somewhere else?
NHL
NHL

Red Wings trim roster to 23

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Riley Barber, Taro Hirose and Joe Veleno to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit designated center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Seth Barton as injured non-roster and placed left wing Jakub Vrana on injured reserve. The Red Wings also...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Lucas Raymond
chatsports.com

Red Wing Games On Bally Sports Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Bally Sports Detroit today announced the Red Wings local television schedule for the 2021-22 season. Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 72 regular-season contests with 59 games slated for BSD and 13 on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (BSD PLUS).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Get On Your Feet

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: On 23-man roster

Raymond was named to the Red Wings' 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Tampa Bay. Raymond was originally expected to start the year in the minors, but it would appear he's played his way into a spot during training camp. Still, fantasy players will want to continue monitoring the 19-year-old's status as the season kicks off, especially considering his entry-level deal could be pushed out another year if he plays in nine or fewer games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Flyers#Red Wings
Detroit Free Press

Lucas Raymond scores first NHL goal as Detroit Red Wings top Blue Jackets, 4-1 at LCA

Rookie Lucas Raymond gave patient fans something to celebrate, earning his first career NHL goal on home turf. It took until 6:17 in the third period Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets before the crowd at Little Caesars Arena had something to cheer, because Joonas Korpisalo blocked the first 33 shots he saw.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: Placed on IR

Vrana (shoulder) was shifted to injured reserve Monday. Vrana was already expected to be out until sometime in 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery so this is simply a paper move by Detroit. The 25-year-old racked up 11 points in as many games after being traded to the Red Wings last season. Once he's healthy, Vrana will slide right back into the top six.
NHL
wkzo.com

DeKeyser and Staal named alternate captains for Red Wings

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Red Wings defensemen Danny DeKeyser and Marc Staal have been named alternates to captain Dylan Larkin. DeKeyser joined Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2013. Staal was acquired before the 2020 season from the New York Rangers, where he...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings top Vancouver Canucks, 3-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Red Wings (0-0-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (1-0-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). FIRST TAKE:Wings offensive outburst should be celebrated despite OT loss. SEASON PREVIEW:Invigorated Red Wings ready 'to write our own history'. RAYMOND'S NEXT GOAL: Keep impressing...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goaltenders of all-time

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves have been made, and championships have been won with these goalies in the net for the Red Wings. These are the 5 greatest goaltenders in Red Wings history.
NHL
MLive.com

Thomas Greiss stellar as Red Wings top Canucks

DETROIT – Thomas Greiss picked up where he left off the final month of last season, making 40 saves Saturday to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Little Caesars Arena. Filip Zadina snapped a tie with a power-play goal in the second period. Robby Fabbri...
NHL
wcsx.com

Detroit Red Wings Arithmetic

Test both your math and Red Wings knowledge with Big Jim’s Red Wings Arithmetic! All you need to do is call into Big Jim’s House when cued to at (248) 398-9279 and complete the problem given to you by using Red Wing players’ jersey numbers. Give the correct answer and you will win two (2) tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena Detroit!
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Set for NHL debut

Seider will make his NHL debut against the Lightning on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Khan further notes that Seider is expected to stick around with the parent club for the whole season. However, the two-way nature of the prospect's contract -- along with the fact that he's exempt from waivers -- means Seider can be sent to AHL Grand Rapids if the rookie blueliner ends up needing to refine his game. Expectations are once again low for the Red Wings this season, but there's hope that Seider, the team's sixth overall selection from 2019, can give the club a lift as a power-play quarterback with a level of upside that this team hasn't seen from the blue line in many years.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings Top Thirty Prospects: WIIM Edition

The time has come for the start of another Red Wings season, and while there is always excitement surrounding the start of another chance to be the team to climb all the way up the mountain and claim Lord Stanley’s Cup, a lot of the excitement surrounding Red Wings Nation centers on the prospects. After a handful of years drafting and developing the Red Wings sit with a consensus Top Ten prospect pool that may lack a ton of truly elite level prospects but makes up for it with a lot of really good to great prospects.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Red Wings Opening Weekend Surprises and Disappointments

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, and Jeff Middleton are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Top Three Performances of Week One

Week one is a wrap for the Detroit Red Wings. The team went 1-0-1 in its first two games of the regular season, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime Tuesday night and earning a win over the Vancouver Canucks. Let’s look at the best Red Wings performances of the first week of play.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy