Virat Kohli was gracious in defeat after India started their T20 World Cup by being hammered by arch rivals Pakistan in Dubai.India are widely regarded as the tournament favourites but were overwhelmed by Pakistan, who chased down 152 with 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.Pakistan were left celebrating an historic maiden victory over their neighbours in 13 attempts at a World Cup, with India prevailing in the previous dozen contests, seven in the 50-over format and five in T20s.While Kohli indicated the evening dew on a hot and...

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO