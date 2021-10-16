Nobody Works Harder for Killingworth than Eileen Blewett

Plainfield residents, I am asking for your support and your vote on November 2nd. I have brought in hundreds of jobs including an Amazon Fulfillment Center, increased tax revenues, and no increase of taxes in both budgets, installed HVAC in the town hall, updated the infrastructure with new sewer upgrades, and paved roads, added surveillance cameras, brought back NECCOG transportation, and added a new town website. We’ve added much needed small business in our town, applied for sidewalk grants, upgraded all of our Memorial Parks and military tanks, and upgraded all of our recreation programs and parks. I’ve added a grant writer and full time recreation director. We have worked on and will continue to work on plans for brownfield remediation on our larger brownfields.
