CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nobody Works Harder for Killingworth than Eileen Blewett

By Letter to the Editor
ctexaminer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last two years, I have attended numerous Board of Selectman and Board of Education meetings. One constant presence at these meetings and many more is Selectwoman Eileen Blewett. Nobody works harder in her roles within the town than Eileen. A person without such work ethic wouldn’t be able to...

ctexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctexaminer.com

In Crunch Time, Doug Lefko Synched Well With Killingworth Board of Finance

I write this letter in enthusiastic support of Doug Lefko’s candidacy for a full term on the Killingworth Board of Finance. Doug was a replacement for another Republican who resigned from the board for personal reasons this past winter. Doug was thrown into board deliberations during the crunch time of...
POLITICS
Middletown Press

Meet the candidates for Killingworth's Board of Selectmen

KILLINGWORTH — There are two candidates running for First Selectman and five candidates seeking two open seats on the Board of Selectmen. First Selectwoman Catherine Iino is not seeking reelection, and running to fill the open seat are Republican Nancy Gorski and John Samperi, who is running on the Killingworth Conservative Party line. Running for the two remaining seats on the board are Republicans Graig Judge and Eileen Blewett, Democrats Louis Annino Jr. and Jamie Mowat Young, as well as Killingworth Conservative Party candidate John Psenicik.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
ctexaminer.com

Cunningham Details Accomplishments in Bid for Re-election

Plainfield residents, I am asking for your support and your vote on November 2nd. I have brought in hundreds of jobs including an Amazon Fulfillment Center, increased tax revenues, and no increase of taxes in both budgets, installed HVAC in the town hall, updated the infrastructure with new sewer upgrades, and paved roads, added surveillance cameras, brought back NECCOG transportation, and added a new town website. We’ve added much needed small business in our town, applied for sidewalk grants, upgraded all of our Memorial Parks and military tanks, and upgraded all of our recreation programs and parks. I’ve added a grant writer and full time recreation director. We have worked on and will continue to work on plans for brownfield remediation on our larger brownfields.
SMALL BUSINESS
ctexaminer.com

Killingworth Elections Roiled by Legal Opinion on Selectman Race

KILLINGWORTH — Eileen Blewett has been a member of the Region 17 Board of Education since she was elected in 2017. She has also been Killingworth’s only Republican selectman since she was elected to the Board of Selectman in 2019. Blewett earned the votes for both seats in 2019, and...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Fund#The Fire Department#Highway Department#Parmelee Farms#Hk Backpack Program#The Board Of Selectmen#Bos
ctexaminer.com

Has Anyone Actually Read the New Rules for Halls Road (and Flo Gris)?

On Oct. 12, with little fanfare, Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission took up a petition to change the existing rules determining what owners of private parcels of land can and cannot do in a new “village district,” stretching from Huntley Rd. and the shopping center, clear across to the Florence Griswold Museum and the Krieble Gallery.
OLD LYME, CT
ctexaminer.com

On Middletown P&Z, You have 3 Votes, Make them Count

Planning and Zoning Commissioners are on the ballot November 2 in Middletown. I am running for re-election as an independent candidate because Planning and Zoning is central to Middletown’s economic vitality, environmental sustainability, and housing opportunities. Vote Stephen H. Devoto, row C. I want to continue the work that is...
ELECTIONS
ctexaminer.com

Alberti, Seery Talk Marijuana before Tonight’s Hearing in East Lyme

EAST LYME – Both candidates for First Selectman of East Lyme agree that the voters should decide in a referendum whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in town, but Democratic candidate Camille Alberti said she doesn’t believe the town needs to impose a moratorium in the meantime. Selectman Kevin Seery, who...
EAST LYME, CT
ctexaminer.com

Groton Republicans Field 7 Candidates in Bid to Retake Town Council

GROTON — After four years of Democratic control, the Groton Republican Town Committee is running seven candidates for seats on the town council on a platform of government transparency, opposition to the Mystic Oral School project, a return to civility and public input to council meetings and fiscal responsibility. “I...
GROTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ctexaminer.com

Groton Democrats Make a Case for Town Council

GROTON — Democrats have held all nine seats on the Town Council since 2017 when they swept the election, a victory that followed years of Republican control of the council. This year five Democratic incumbents are campaigning with four newcomers, hoping to beat the seven Republican candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot.
GROTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Darien Democrats Bring ‘Win-at-All Costs’ Politics to Town

Following the League of Women Voters candidate debate, Darien Democrats took a photo of a Republican Board of Education member touching their fingertip to their thumb in a resting position and posted it to their official social media accounts, and falsely claimed they were making a supposed white supremacy signal with their hand. The slanderous post was reshared by State Senator Bob Duff and other Connecticut Democrats. To be clear, they were not intentionally making any symbol. It was an innocent hand gesture speakers often make while talking and has been seen in photographs of Bob Duff himself as well as national Democrat figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortes, former President Barack Obama, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
POLITICS
ctexaminer.com

100-Unit Apartment Complex Planned in Guilford Under State’s Affordable Housing Statute

GUILFORD — A plan to build a two-building apartment complex with 100 units in Guilford has been filed under the state’s affordable housing statute, 8-30g. Connecticut Affordable Housing Initiative, a company registered to James McMahon, plans to build the apartments on Hubbard Road, near Interstate 95 in Guilford. The project would include 30 units designated for people making 80 percent or less of the state median income.
GUILFORD, CT
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Pennsylvania employers will have to pay $13.50 an hour if they get state incentives: Wolf

Employers in Pennsylvania who receive state grants or tax breaks will have to pay workers at least $13.50 an hour, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. The executive order is a way to boost the pay for thousands of residents despite the General Assembly not increasing the minimum wage in the state above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, Wolf said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ctexaminer.com

Neighbors in Noyes Road Neighborhood Voice Concerns About New Development

OLD LYME — At a public hearing of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday night, about 10 residents of the Noyes Road neighborhood voiced opposition to allowing a variance for additional height for a proposed house, citing concerns of flooding, drainage, water quality and aesthetics. “This lot has...
POLITICS
zip06.com

Eileen D. Baker

Eileen Baker is a long time resident of Old Saybrook and is the mother of two grown daughters, who both attended Old Saybrook Public Schools. A life-long educator, Eileen earned a Master's Degree in Education of the Deaf from Smith College and currently teaches in the field of deaf education at all levels, pre-school through college. Moreover, she serves as an educator, consultant and expert witness to industry, education and government agencies.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Lyme-Old Lyme Board of Education Candidates Take Questions in Public Forum

OLD LYME — With less than two weeks until the municipal elections, competing slates of candidates for the Lyme-Old Lyme Board of Education answered questions on Wednesday evening about topics that ranged from vaccines and masks to a study of kindergarten to 8th-grade facilities and a three-year strategic plan for the schools.
OLD LYME, CT
ctexaminer.com

Plainfield Needs Proven Leadership

Plainfield needs proven leadership, and that is exactly what we have with First Selectman Kevin Cunningham. Over the past two years, we have seen the town moving forward in leaps and bounds, and we need to continue moving forward, not altering the course. Kevin Cunningham has proven that he can keep taxes low, with NO increase over his two years of service. He has helped bring in jobs and revenue with a new Amazon facility and a bunch of small businesses. He has brought back transportation to our town with NECCOG buses. He brought back recreation, refurbished the Memorial Parks, and supports the police, seniors, and veterans. The Town of Plainfield needs proven leadership, NOT promises without a resume.
POLITICS
ctexaminer.com

Candidates for Old Saybrook’s Police Commission Sound Off

OLD SAYBROOK — The Democratic candidates for the Old Saybrook Police Commission — incumbents Alfred “Chub” Wilcox and Renee Shippee, as well as newcomers Jessica Calle, Jill Notar-Francesco, and Carol Manning — sat separately for interviews with CT Examiner to answer questions about their thoughts on the role of oversight, the accessibility of the commission to the public, and the handling of complaints from the public and police staff.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctexaminer.com

With Lampos, Affordable Housing Need Not be a ‘Scary Monster’

Affordable housing does not need to be the scary monster that many fear it to be, and we have to change that narrative! With thoughtful planning, affordable housing can be a win-win for the town of Old Lyme. Jim Lampos, candidate for the Board of Selectman, has excellent ideas for how to make that happen.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy