Mac Miller Was Motivated To Become A Star Without Jay-Z's Help

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Miller became one of the most beloved artists in the world throughout his meteoric rise, and now that he is gone, fans are always reflecting on his legacy. On Friday, his infamous 2014 mixtape called Faces made its way to streaming services, and it has a lot of fans feeling...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

