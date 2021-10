The Panthers dropped their third straight game of the season after a disappointing Week 6 performance and now sit at 3-3 after six games. Carolina looked disjointed all day, and despite a heroic effort late in the fourth quarter they couldn’t get the job done in overtime and fell 34-28 to the Vikings. Losing sucks, especially when you lose like the Panthers did yesterday. Such is life as a Panthers fan, I suppose.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO