Woman charged in connection to Greensboro hit-and-run; pedestrian in critical condition

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Saturday, according to jail records.

Around 1:55 a.m., A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Friendly Avenue at Spring Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

The intersection of Friendly Avenue at Spring Street was closed and is now reopen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.