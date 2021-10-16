CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged in connection to Greensboro hit-and-run; pedestrian in critical condition

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 8 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run in Greensboro on Saturday, according to jail records.

Around 1:55 a.m., A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Friendly Avenue at Spring Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell has been charged with felony hit-and-run.

The intersection of Friendly Avenue at Spring Street was closed and is now reopen.

Wanda Denise Bailey Ratliff
6d ago

no matter what time. she still done it. and still left and she knew what she had done it. put her away...

Lydia Ricks
7d ago

what is anyone doing out at 1:55am in the morning knowing how unsafe it is to be out that time of night. Heck it's unsafe to be out in the daytime!---

