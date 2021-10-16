CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart updates status of JT Daniels ahead of Georgia vs. Kentucky

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
Brett Carlsen via Getty Images.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been dealing with a lat injury for multiple weeks now. Daniels has been unable to throw at times, and he has missed three consecutive games now. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated Daniels’ status on College GameDay, saying that he will be evaluated during Georgia’s pregame warmups.

“Again, JT is coming off of the lat injury. We’re going to see where he is pregame,” Smart said when asked who would start for Georgia at quarterback. “He was able to practice more this week than he has in the past.”

Daniels has completed 76.1 percent of his passes this season for 567 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Stetson Bennett, who has filled in for Daniels, has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 746 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Georgia hosts Kentucky on Saturday, and the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Athens.

Smart is happy with Georgia’s QB depth with Daniels, Bennett

Whoever it’s Daniels or Bennett starting at quarterback for Georgia, Smart trusts that his offense is in good hands. While there are areas to improve, Smart knows that both quarterbacks have done a good job under the circumstances.

“I think they’ve both done a good job,” Smart said. “I think – depending on the game or the situation – they would be the first to tell you there’s things they can improve on. They could execute better, make good decision. We’ve turned the ball over more than we have in the past. We’ve been explosive, which is important. And if you can be explosive without the risk of some of those turnovers – and decisions we wish we had back – that would be more what we want.”

Georgia’s defense has been tremendous this season, but the Bulldogs’ depth at quarterback has been a nice thing to have.

“Those guys work really hard and they do a good job at commanding the offense,” said Smart. “I think between the offensive staff, the offensive line and skill players, those quarterbacks have done a good job.”

