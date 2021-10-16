Warm Saturday. Gusty Sunday with Showers Developing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO