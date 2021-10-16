Warm Saturday. Gusty Sunday with Showers Developing

(WHITE HALL, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in White Hall Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
As of 7AM Sunday- Good Sunday morning! We are waking up to cool temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. There is fog in Augusta, and some clouds around. Patchy fog will continue until around 9am, and today will be a warm day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly.
Rain chances are increasing on Sunday as deep tropical moisture surges into SW Florida. For Sunday, only expect scattered showers & storms across the area. It won’t be a washout, but there will be showers around throughout the day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warm and dry today and Monday. A weather system brings much cooler temperatures and a chance of a light showers across parts of southeast Arizona late Monday night into Tuesday. Warming back up above normal by the end of next week. TODAY: Mostly sunny...
THIS EVENING: Cloudy, Light Showers North of I-76. Temperatures In The Upper 50s. OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas Of Patchy Fog. Lo 54. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm, Showers Arrive Toward Evening. Hi 75. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A few light showers are possible this evening…mainly north of the PA...
Pacific Northwest storms will be felt in Las Vegas early next week with wind gusts up to 55 mph Sunday evening and Monday as well as a strong chance of rain Monday, says the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase Sunday with a high near 77. Winds of 10-15 mph...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening.
Heavy rain and storms are on the horizon for the Chicago area Sunday, with heavy wind gusts developing throughout the day and the threat for flooding overnight. The National Weather Service warned that "strong autumn storm" system will likely bring soaking rain with a few storms developing during the day Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon.
A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening.
Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday.
Today is a Weather Alert Day. Significant rain and wind are expected throughout the day. Rain totals in the Sacramento region will range 3-5 inches. San Joaquin Valley rain totals will range 1-2 inches. The Foothills will see 5-7 inches of rain. Wind Gusts in the Valley may reach 50...
A significant weather event brought heavy rain and wind Sunday, leading to flooded streets, power outages and downed trees. According to KCRA 3's weather team, more rain, wind and snow will sweep through Northern California on Monday. Here is what you can expect for weather Sunday night into Monday. RAIN.
Tonight: Just one degree shy of the record of 92° in 1933. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50’s thanks to the cold front with clear skies and winds from the north around 5 mph. Tomorrow: Starting off the work week with possible record breaking temperatures into the upper 80’s....
