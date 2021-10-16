CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

5 Bold Predictions for Oklahoma's matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs

By John Williams
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the TCU Horned Frogs have already dropped a game in conference play, they remain a threat to the Oklahoma Sooners’ long-standing reign over the Big 12. Though the Horned Frogs are behind the eight-ball in the conference title race, their offense still poses problems for an Oklahoma Sooners defense that...

soonerswire.usatoday.com

On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

Oklahoma vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 4 Oklahoma will try to keep its undefeated season alive as it hosts Big 12 rival TCU on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners are fresh off one of the most exciting wins in program history. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams led a 21-point comeback over Texas, the second-biggest in program history, catapulting them back into the top four.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoman.com

Oklahoma football vs. TCU: Score predictions, TV info, weather & more

Third-ranked Oklahoma returns home for a game against TCU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Week 7 college football matchup. Tramel's ScissorTales:Why Lincoln Riley isn't interested in a two-quarterback system for Sooners. Predictions for OU vs. TCU. Ryan Aber, OU beat writer. OU 38,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Dallas News

Oklahoma prediction: Quarterback questions to be answered against TCU

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Records: Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12); TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) Oklahoma is in search of its fifteenth consecutive win as a program, currently holding the second-longest active streak in the nation. The Sooners return to play in front of their home crowd for the first time since the West Virginia game three weeks ago, the infamous “We want Caleb” game. Those who were participating in the chants are far more likely to get their wish this week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
Lincoln Riley
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU: Our Picks

TCU coach Gary Patterson will have something special set aside just for Caleb Williams, perhaps a defensive scheme he hasn’t used in 10 years to make the freshman QB think and hesitate before he reacts. In their last 11 games against top-five opponents, Patterson’s Frogs have scored five upsets. Patterson is a master of surprise. Six of his nine Big 12 games against Oklahoma were decided by a touchdown or less. This one will be too. Horned Frogs running backs Kendre Miller (7.84) and Zach Evans (7.82) rank first and second among active FBS players in yards per carry. They both went over 100 last week against Texas Tech as TCU rushed for nearly 400 yards. Quarterback Max Duggan’s running threat makes them even more dangerous. Oklahoma’s defense (11th in the nation) will be stressed. The Oklahoma offense will counter with Williams, Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. Williams changes the face of the OU rushing attack, and TCU ranks just 116th in the nation in rushing yards allowed,, and only 99th in total defense (117th in sacks). Oklahoma will overcome any surprises from Patterson with superior talent and survive another close game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU QuoteBook

After Oklahoma executed the largest comeback ever in the OU-Texas game, pulling off 21-point deficit to beat the Longhorns 55-48 in the highest-scoring Red River Rivalry game in history, Sooner players and coaches had plenty to say. Here are the best from Saturday's postgame press conference:. “Certainly wasn’t perfect throughout...
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 52-31 Win Over TCU

The biggest question entering this game was who would be playing quarterback – for Oklahoma and TCU. TCU head coach Gary Patterson was massaging the facts regarding his starting QB Max Duggan in a bit of gamesmanship regarding an injury Duggan sustained in Lubbock in TCU’s win over Texas Tech. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was shutting down media access in response to answers emerging via OU’s student newspaper regarding whether Caleb Williams or Spenser Rattler would start following William’s game-saving performance in the Red River Shootout Showdown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa World

Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OU's win over TCU

Saturday night will be remembered as the game OU’s Caleb Williams made his first career start. The roar when he was introduced on the video board was deafening. The performance was worthy of the reception. The first true freshman quarterback to make a start since Cale Gundy threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He even rushed for 66 yards on nine carries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Tcu Horned Frogs#American Football#Bold Predictions#Tcu#The Oklahoma Sooners#Longhorns
247Sports

GALLERY: Oklahoma's 52-31 win over TCU, summarized in 20 photos

Fresh off his coronation at the Cotton Bowl, Caleb Williams turned in a magnificent performance in his first career start, accounting for five total touchdowns and no turnovers before a rabid Owen Field crowd on Saturday night. Behind Williams' near-flawless play, the Sooners romped to a 52-31 victory over TCU to improve to 7-0 on the season. Oklahoma's current 15-game win streak is the longest in the nation, and with Big 12 cellar-dwellers Kansas and Texas Tech on tap, it's a virtual certainty that the Sooners will head into the month of November undefeated. Why is that notable beyond face value? Well, OU hasn't lost a game in November since 2014.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Three Quick Takeaways from Oklahoma's Victory Over TCU

NORMAN — Caleb Williams has arrived. The No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners looked as explosive as they have all season on offense Saturday night, lighting up the scoreboard en route to a 52-31 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Unfortunately for the Sooners, while...
OKLAHOMA STATE
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Football vs. TCU: Game preview, storylines & predictions

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 3-0) are back in the comfy confines of the Palace on the Prairie after making a comeback for the ages in the Red River Showdown last Saturday. This weekend, the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) are due up, pitting offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley against Gary Patterson’s defensive wisdom for the eighth time in seven seasons.
OKLAHOMA STATE

