HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. Dillon Brooks, the unofficial spirit animal of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise, has yet to play in the preseason. That may change tonight - he is listed as Questionable due to thigh soreness as opposed to Out - and because of that upgrade in potential availability, this game is far more interesting than perhaps it was Sunday morning before that news was made public.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO