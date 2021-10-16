CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 8 days ago

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of...

www.mymotherlode.com

Axios

Police arrest Indian minister's son after deadly protests

Police in India said Saturday they've arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after nine people died during protests against new farming laws, per AP. The big picture: It's the latest escalation in massive ongoing demonstrations against the laws, which were introduced in 2020...
SOCIETY
sanantoniopost.com

ABHP chief urge Human Rights Commission, Centre to raise issue of communal violence in Bangladesh at international level

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Following a series of communal violence in Bangladesh which led to the killings of several people, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani on Saturday urged the International Human Rights Commission and the Centre to raise an issue on an international level. Taking cognisance...
WORLD
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Tulsi Gabbard expresses grief over Bangladesh's communal violence, slams jihadists

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday expressed grief over Bangladesh's recent communal violence and slammed jihadists for destroying temples. Taking to Twitter, Gabbard said, "It broke my heart to see such hate and violence directed towards devotees of God in their temples in...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed seven people and wounded at least 20 Friday in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police and a medic said, an attack that heightens tensions after the recent shooting of a prominent community leader. The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said. Four people died instantly. Three others died at a hospital in one of the camps in the Balukhali refugee complex, part of a bigger network of squalid settlements housing 900,000 people. Police did not say how many were wounded but a medic with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who requested anonymity said about 20 people were badly hurt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan's mass protests back civilian rule but army remains strong

Mass protests in Sudan show strong support for a civilian-led democracy, but analysts warn street demonstrations may have little impact on powerful factions pushing a return to military rule. "The protests were an explicit rejection of the prospect of a military rule, and an emphasis that the transition to civilian rule remains the goal," Sudanese analyst Othman Mirghani told AFP. But, "despite their size, they have little impact on the political reality at play," he added.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Thousands of Islamists continue marching to Pakistan capital

Thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party Saturday departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said. The group began their journey Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Violent clashes erupted between security forces and Islamists in Lahore leaving at least...
PROTESTS
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey a day earlier with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of...
PROTESTS
AFP

Myanmar activist arrested in junta raid: wife

An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said Sunday, in the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests that have seen more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves. On Saturday evening, 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was arrested when soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon.
SOCIETY
AFP

Monk's reappearance brings solace in coup-hit Myanmar

When dawn arrives in normal times, 80-year-old Buddhist monk Maha Bodhi Myaing Sayadaw emerges from his meditation on the plains of northern Myanmar to silently receive food offerings from a handful of followers. Now each morning, crowds of pilgrims line his path, hoping for a glimpse of the monk who has become an unwitting embodiment of hope and solace for thousands in the coup-wracked country. Myanmar has endured eight months of crisis since the military seized power in February, upending a short-lived experiment with democratic rule. For crowds of the faithful, Sayadaw's presence provides an antidote to the "three catastrophes": the military's ousting of the government, the ravages of the pandemic and an economy ruined by nearly nine months of unrest.
WORLD
BBC

Violence surges in Pakistan's tribal belt as Taliban, IS-K go on attack

Seventeen-year-old Israr was fast asleep when his phone rang. It was 2am and the teenager was exhausted. He'd been working all day as a guard. On the other end of the line was his brother, who told Israr that men had barged into their family house, dragged their father outside, and shot him dead.
WORLD
mymotherlode.com

Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country’s largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against alleged police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the...
PROTESTS
Sand Hills Express

Lebanon on edge after deadly protests

Beirut — A day of mourning has been declared in Lebanon after at least 7 people were killed and dozens injured in protests in the capital Beirut on Thursday. The country, once called the “playground of the Middle East,” is already in the midst of a devastating economic crisis, with nearly three quarters of its population living in poverty.
AFP

Man shot dead in Kashmir as security tight for minister's visit

Indian paramilitaries shot dead a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, residents said, as authorities tightened security across the disputed territory for a visit by a top Indian minister. Amit Shah, India's home minister and effective deputy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in Kashmir since Saturday, adding to security concerns.
INDIA
mymotherlode.com

EU equality official slams extreme-right violence in Italy

ROME (AP) — The European Union’s equality commissioner on Wednesday called for a united, swift response to rising extreme-right violence in Europe following the recent storming of union offices in Rome by neo-fascist sympathizers. Commissioner Helena Dalli was addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament about right-wing extremism and...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British government's Foreign Office in central London He plans to maintain a “constant vigil” by sleeping in a tent outside the building's main entrance in an effort to pressure Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure the release of his wife and other detained dual British-Iranian nationals, Amnesty International said. Zaghari-Ratcliffe...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD

