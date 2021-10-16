Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Sheridan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 590 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sheridan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 1229 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Maverik 1242 E Bundage Lane, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.27

Farmers Co-Op 1450 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.