Sheridan, WY

Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sheridan

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEg9d_0cTIjmPr00

(SHERIDAN, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Sheridan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 590 E 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sheridan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

1229 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Maverik

1242 E Bundage Lane, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.27
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.27

Farmers Co-Op

1450 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

