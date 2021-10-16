Here’s the cheapest gas in Fallon Saturday

(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at NEX at 4755 Pasture Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.0 at Harmon Junction at 25 S Harmon Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX 4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ --

Maverik 850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.68

Speedway 1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.63 card card $ 3.77 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.73

Golden Gate 1755 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.91 $ 4.06 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.83 $ 3.97 $ 4.12 $ 3.71

Skips Mini Market 4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.72

NEX 308 Lahontan Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.