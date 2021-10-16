CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fallon Saturday

Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDb5b_0cTIjlX800

(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at NEX at 4755 Pasture Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.0 at Harmon Junction at 25 S Harmon Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

NEX

4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$--

Maverik

850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.68

Speedway

1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.87
$3.97
$3.63
card
card$3.77
$3.87
$3.97
$3.73

Golden Gate

1755 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.91
$4.06
$3.65
card
card$3.83
$3.97
$4.12
$3.71

Skips Mini Market

4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$--
$--
$3.72

NEX

308 Lahontan Rd, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Nv
Fallon, NV
ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

