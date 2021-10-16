Here’s the cheapest gas in Watertown Saturday
(WATERTOWN, SD) According to Watertown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Cenex at 825 35Th Circle Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Clark at 103 5Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.24
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1