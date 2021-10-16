CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Here’s the cheapest gas in Watertown Saturday

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0cTIjkeP00

(WATERTOWN, SD) According to Watertown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 825 35Th Circle Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Clark at 103 5Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

825 35Th Circle Se, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.24
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, SD
Watertown, SD
Traffic
City
Watertown, SD
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#St Ne
Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
84
Followers
505
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy