Here’s the cheapest gas in Watertown Saturday

(WATERTOWN, SD) According to Watertown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 825 35Th Circle Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Clark at 103 5Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 825 35Th Circle Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.