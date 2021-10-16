CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

West Plains gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

West Plains News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0cTIjjlg00

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in West Plains, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shamrock at 1243 St Louis St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shamrock

1243 St Louis St, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$3.09

MFA

412 St Louis St, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$3.09

Phillips 66

1671 S Us-63, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$3.05

Phillips 66

3675 Us-63, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

