West Plains gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in West Plains, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shamrock at 1243 St Louis St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shamrock 1243 St Louis St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

MFA 412 St Louis St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1671 S Us-63, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.05

Phillips 66 3675 Us-63, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.