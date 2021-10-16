CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Batesville gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Batesville Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCLFh_0cTIjisx00

(BATESVILLE, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Batesville area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 1701 Harrison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Harps

1740 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.23
$3.55
$3.37

Conoco

1350 Myers St , Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

3162 Harrison St, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.36
$3.51
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Batesville Updates

