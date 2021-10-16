CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Keene gas at $3.16 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Keene Times
 8 days ago
(KEENE, NH) Gas prices vary across in the Keene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 465 West St. Regular there was listed at $3.16 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Irving at 410 West St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

465 West St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.16
$3.29
$3.59
$3.26
card
card$3.21
$3.34
$3.81
$3.31

Mobil

219 West St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.43
$3.68
$--

Sunoco

345 Winchester St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.39
$3.59
$--

CITGO

189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.68
$3.29
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.73
$3.34

Irving

765 W Swanzey Rd, West Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.29

CITGO

501 Main St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

