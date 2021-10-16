Keene gas at $3.16 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KEENE, NH) Gas prices vary across in the Keene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 465 West St. Regular there was listed at $3.16 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Irving at 410 West St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 465 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.26 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.34 $ 3.81 $ 3.31

Mobil 219 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.68 $ --

Sunoco 345 Winchester St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

CITGO 189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.34

Irving 765 W Swanzey Rd, West Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

CITGO 501 Main St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.