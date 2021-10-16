Keene gas at $3.16 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(KEENE, NH) Gas prices vary across in the Keene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 465 West St. Regular there was listed at $3.16 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Irving at 410 West St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.16
$3.29
$3.59
$3.26
|card
card$3.21
$3.34
$3.81
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.43
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.68
$3.29
|card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.73
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
