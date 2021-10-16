CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Deridder gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w66AB_0cTIjg7V00

(DERIDDER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Deridder, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrac at 402 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrac

402 W 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.18
$--
$3.19

Murphy USA

1123 N Pine St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.25

CITGO

988 W 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

717 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1137 N Pine St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Circle K

1004 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.36
$3.66
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Deridder, LA
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#W 1st#Shell
Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
147
Followers
451
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy