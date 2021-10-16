Deridder gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DERIDDER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Deridder, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrac at 402 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrac 402 W 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.19

Murphy USA 1123 N Pine St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

CITGO 988 W 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 717 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1137 N Pine St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Circle K 1004 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.