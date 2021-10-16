Deridder gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(DERIDDER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Deridder, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrac at 402 W 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.18
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.36
$3.66
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
