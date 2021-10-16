CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Where's the cheapest gas in Greenwood?

Greenwood News Beat
 8 days ago
(GREENWOOD, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Greenwood, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Landing at 2218 Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 109 W Claiborne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

The Landing

2218 Us-82, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.14
$3.59
$3.35

Scott Petroleum

1310 W Claiborne Ave, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.29

Delta Express

212 Ms-7 S, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

505 Viola B Sanders Dr, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.27

Triple Stop

2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenwood, MS
