Where's the cheapest gas in Greenwood?

(GREENWOOD, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Greenwood, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Landing at 2218 Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 109 W Claiborne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

The Landing 2218 Us-82, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Scott Petroleum 1310 W Claiborne Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Delta Express 212 Ms-7 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 505 Viola B Sanders Dr, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.27

Triple Stop 2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.