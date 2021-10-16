CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

Palmer gas at $3.49 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Palmer Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083SQw_0cTIjdTK00

(PALMER, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Palmer area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valley Country Store at 4715 N Truck Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.55 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valley Country Store

4715 N Truck Rd, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.27

Shell

8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.34

Carrs

664 W Evergreen, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.69
$3.79
$3.34

Fred Meyer

170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.69
$3.78
$3.34

Shell

175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.74
$3.94
$3.39

Tesoro

485 Outer Springer Loop, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

