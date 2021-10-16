Here’s the cheapest gas in Oxford Saturday
(OXFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxford area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 320 Hillsboro St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.49
$3.61
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.65
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
