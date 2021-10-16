Here’s the cheapest gas in Oxford Saturday

(OXFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxford area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 320 Hillsboro St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Four Corners Food Mart 1104 Goshen St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Murphy Express 1017 Lewis St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.49 $ 3.61 $ 3.49

TM Foodmart 204 Broad St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.89 $ --

Exxon 1101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.20

Mobil 101 Lewis St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.23

Valero 904 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.