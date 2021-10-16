CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Here’s the cheapest gas in Oxford Saturday

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pwsrq_0cTIjcab00

(OXFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxford area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 320 Hillsboro St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Four Corners Food Mart

1104 Goshen St, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Murphy Express

1017 Lewis St, NorthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.49
$3.61
$3.49

TM Foodmart

204 Broad St, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.89
$--

Exxon

1101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.65
$3.20

Mobil

101 Lewis St, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.23

Valero

904 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

