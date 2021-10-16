Gas savings: The cheapest station in Athens
(ATHENS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Athens, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
Gas 'N Go at 14 S White St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 1813 Decatur Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.55
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
