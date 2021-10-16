Gas savings: The cheapest station in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Athens, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Gas 'N Go at 14 S White St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 1813 Decatur Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gas 'N Go 14 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Circle K 2631 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Mobil 2804 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Speedway 2920 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 3.55

Sunoco 489 Tn-305, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Clearwater Market & Deli 1152 Cr-172, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.