Athens, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Athens

Athens Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0cTIjbhs00

(ATHENS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Athens, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Gas 'N Go at 14 S White St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 1813 Decatur Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gas 'N Go

14 S White St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$3.15

Circle K

2631 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$--

Mobil

2804 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.29

Speedway

2920 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.55
$3.55

Sunoco

489 Tn-305, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Clearwater Market & Deli

1152 Cr-172, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

