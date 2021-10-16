Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brownwood

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Brownwood, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 766 W Commerce Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2800 Us-377 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 766 W Commerce Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Murphy USA 403 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.39

United Express 302 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.19

Shell 301 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Valero 2724 Belle Plain St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Valero 1201 Austin Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.