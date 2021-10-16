Where's the cheapest gas in Vernal?

(VERNAL, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Vernal area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1851 W Us-40. Regular there was listed at $3.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at 7-Eleven at 501 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vernal area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 1851 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.82 $ 3.97 $ 3.64

Maverik 951 W. Hwy 40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.69

Smith's 1080 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 3.29

7-Eleven 2495 S 1500 E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.69

Maverik 2503 South 1500 East, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.