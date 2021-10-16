Where's the cheapest gas in Vernal?
(VERNAL, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Vernal area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1851 W Us-40. Regular there was listed at $3.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at 7-Eleven at 501 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vernal area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.82
$3.97
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.87
$4.02
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
