Vernal, UT

Where's the cheapest gas in Vernal?

Vernal Daily
 8 days ago
(VERNAL, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Vernal area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 1851 W Us-40. Regular there was listed at $3.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at 7-Eleven at 501 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vernal area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

1851 W Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.82
$3.97
$3.64

Maverik

951 W. Hwy 40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.69

Smith's

1080 W Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.87
$4.02
$3.29

7-Eleven

2495 S 1500 E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.69

Maverik

2503 South 1500 East, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vernal, UT
