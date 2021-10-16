CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0x2s_0cTIjY0Z00

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gainesville, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 1401 Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1330 N Dixon St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

1401 Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.11

Valero

1708 E Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.32
$3.59
$3.17

Murphy USA

1525 N Grand Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.19
$3.33
$3.13

Exxon

1085 E California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.10
$3.35
$--

QuikTrip

926 W Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.19

Valero

1003 N Grand Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
