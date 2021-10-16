Marshfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MARSHFIELD, WI) According to Marshfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 101 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

BP 539 S Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Bread & Butter Shop 1000 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.54

Bread & Butter Shop 1727 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.54

Kwik Trip 4000 S Draxler Dr, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.44

Draxler's Service Center 11079 Cr-T, Hewitt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.