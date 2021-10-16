CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHkGP_0cTIjX7q00

(MARSHFIELD, WI) According to Marshfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

101 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$--

BP

539 S Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Bread & Butter Shop

1000 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.54

Bread & Butter Shop

1727 N Central Ave, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.54

Kwik Trip

4000 S Draxler Dr, Marshfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.44

Draxler's Service Center

11079 Cr-T, Hewitt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Traffic
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
106
Followers
527
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy