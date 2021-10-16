CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

 8 days ago
(TROY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Troy area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 1647 Us-231. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Sunoco at 1698 Elba Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

1647 Us-231, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.54
$--
$3.42

CITGO

701 N 3 Notch St, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

All American

320 S 3 Notch St, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1418 Us-231 S, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.30
$3.74
$3.38

Pinckard's

149 Enzor Rd, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Liberty

12167 Us-231, Troy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.40
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Troy, AL
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

