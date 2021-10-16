Troy gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(TROY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Troy area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 1647 Us-231. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Sunoco at 1698 Elba Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1647 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.42

CITGO 701 N 3 Notch St, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

All American 320 S 3 Notch St, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1418 Us-231 S, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.30 $ 3.74 $ 3.38

Pinckard's 149 Enzor Rd, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 12167 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.