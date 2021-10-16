Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Abingdon

(ABINGDON, VA) According to Abingdon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

Kroger 480 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.27

Gas 'N Go 151 Cook St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.20

Gas 'N Go 789 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ --

Exxon 939 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Cargo 618 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.