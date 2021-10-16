CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxMzI_0cTIjVMO00

(ABINGDON, VA) According to Abingdon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.33
$3.73
$3.29

Kroger

480 Cummings St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.30
$3.55
$3.27

Gas 'N Go

151 Cook St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.53
$3.20

Gas 'N Go

789 E Main St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.44
$--

Exxon

939 E Main St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Cargo

618 E Main St, Abingdon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.65
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Abingdon, VA
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
