Where's the cheapest gas in Sequim?
(SEQUIM, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sequim area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.63
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.80
$4.10
$4.20
$4.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$4.12
$4.21
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
