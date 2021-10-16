Where's the cheapest gas in Sequim?

(SEQUIM, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sequim area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 955 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

ARCO 51 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.75

QFC 990 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ 4.10 $ 4.20 $ 4.14

Safeway 680 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.12 $ 4.21 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.