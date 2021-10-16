CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Where's the cheapest gas in Sequim?

Sequim News Alert
 8 days ago
(SEQUIM, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sequim area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

955 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$4.05
$--

ARCO

51 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.63
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.75

QFC

990 E Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.80
$4.10
$4.20
$4.14

Safeway

680 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.12
$4.21
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

