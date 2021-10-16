Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lucedale

(LUCEDALE, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lucedale area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 11216 Ms-63 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 12250 Us-98, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 11216 Ms-63, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 12121 Old Ms-63 S, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1287 Beaver Dam Rd, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 6239 Us-98, Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dixie Depot 7192 Old Hwy 63S , Lucedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.