Sonora, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Sonora right now

 8 days ago
(SONORA, CA) According to Sonora gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 317 S Washington St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 342 W Stockton St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76

317 S Washington St, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19

Gold Country Gas

331 S Washington St, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.12
$4.22
$4.39
$4.17

ARCO

14895 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15

Speedway

13778 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.25
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.35

Sierra Energy

13791 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$--
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$--
$--

Kwik Serv

14280 Mono Way, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.43
$4.53
$4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

