This is the cheapest gas in Sonora right now

(SONORA, CA) According to Sonora gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 317 S Washington St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 342 W Stockton St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

76 317 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Gold Country Gas 331 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ 4.22 $ 4.39 $ 4.17

ARCO 14895 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

Speedway 13778 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.35

Sierra Energy 13791 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ -- $ --

Kwik Serv 14280 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.