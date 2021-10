Anna Verhoeff said her approach to teaching aquaponics and gardening is to tell her students what she wants to see and then let them figure out how to do it. "Sometimes, I even let them do something when I know it won't work," she said. "That's how we learn. It's one thing for your teacher or your mother to tell you something. But when you find it out for yourself, that's when the lesson really sticks."

DALTON, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO