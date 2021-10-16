CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

By Will Healy
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • AbbVie offers huge cash returns as it fosters new revenue streams.
  • Retirees can earn income from STORE's commercial property portfolio.
  • 5G could bolster an already-generous dividend provided by Verizon.

In a world where bank accounts pay low interest rates, dividend-paying stocks become a more appealing avenue for retiree income. Admittedly, the average cash yield for dividend stocks in the S&P 500 is only 1.3%, and companies can theoretically end payouts anytime. Such conditions may not appeal to income investors when advisors like Charles Schwab believe retirees should save enough to withdraw 4% of their account value per year in retirement.

However, some dividend stocks offer investors the confidence they seek because of a company's long track record of regular payouts. Three examples which fit that bill are AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) -- and they also pay rising dividends that even exceed Schwab's 4% recommended return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n2qi_0cTIjJ0u00
Image source: Getty Images

AbbVie

Drugmaker AbbVie offers its investors an annual payout of $5.20 per share. At its current stock price, that amounts to a dividend yield of about 4.8%. And thanks to its history as a part of Abbott Laboratories, the company holds Dividend Aristocrat status (for companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least 25 years).

Nonetheless, its longtime blockbuster drug Humira faces patent expirations across the world. While AbbVie has built a substantial development pipeline, its second-best-selling drug, Imbruvica, only drove $2.6 billion in sales in the first six months of 2021, well below Humira's revenue of $9.9 billion.

Still, some of Humira's U.S. patents will remain in place until the 2030s, giving AbbVie more time to develop alternative revenue sources. And the company generated $9.4 billion in free cash flow in the first six months of the year, positioning it to easily cover the $4.6 billion in dividend costs for that period.

Investors have taken notice as the stock has risen 26% over the past 12 months. Also, its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) has climbed to 30 from 19 a year ago. AbbVie offers a burgeoning drug pipeline and billions in free cash flow, factors that should make it easier to fund a rising dividend for years to come.

STORE Capital

Scottsdale, Arizona-based STORE Capital pays a dividend of $1.54 per year, providing a cash return of around 4.6% -- and this payout has increased every year since the company's 2014 IPO.

STORE's name stands for "single tenant operational real estate" -- and what it owns are single-tenant buildings that include grocery stores, health clubs, and distribution facilities. With these assets, it has maintained a 99.6% occupancy rate for the past five years, and it typically has raised rent by 1.9% per year as an inflation hedge. Such factors have helped make STORE a reliable dividend stock.

Investors should note that it is a real estate investment trust (REIT). In exchange for paying no taxes on its operational income, STORE must pay dividends amounting to no less than 90% of its net income. This REIT designation makes it highly unlikely the company would cancel its dividend, and the property portfolio should keep that payout rising.

Over the past six months, STORE reported $261 million in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a measure of free cash flow for REITs. This cash allowed the company to pay $195 million in dividends to shareholders.

STORE has had more going for it than just its payout. Its stock rose by 17% over the past year. Although its P/E of 38 may seem high, its peer Duke Realty offers a comparable multiple with a much lower return on the dividend. That track record, along with STORE's ability to hold tenants at increasing rents, should help maintain a generous, growing cash return.

Verizon

Telecommunications giant Verizon just increased its dividend for the 15th consecutive year. Now with a $2.56 per share annual payout, investors can earn a 4.9% yield on its shares.

Although it operates in a competitive industry, Verizon is nevertheless only one of three nationwide 5G providers. With approximately $18 billion per year in capital expenditures in the previous two years, such expenses make the industry cost-prohibitive for new entrants, lessening the likelihood of additional competition.

Moreover, this spending has helped make Verizon the most-awarded company for network quality by J.D. Power 27 consecutive times. Further, on its most recent conference call, Verizon discussed the burgeoning network-as-a-service (NaaS), a data subscription business that can connect various devices and artificial-intelligence powered applications. Investors should take note because NaaS appears poised to give Verizon an additional revenue stream that did not exist before.

Verizon's focus on quality and innovation has allowed it to generate $11.7 billion in free cash flow (after capital expenditures) during the first half of 2021. With just $5.2 billion of that covering dividend costs, it should not face issues with future payout hikes.

Admittedly, the stock's 12% drop over the past year may deter some investors. Nonetheless, its 11 P/E ratio makes it an affordable choice for income investors who want rising cash returns and a new source of revenue helping to fund that payout well into the future.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. If you're...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Ipo#Dividend Aristocrat#Abbv#Store Capital#Verizon Communications#Abbott Laboratories#Imbruvica#Humira
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Golden Arches?

McDonald's is among the most recognized brands in the world. The company has rebounded from COVID and has fundamentals strong enough to withstand almost any downturn. McDonald's shares are slightly overpriced, but that shouldn't stop investors from buying on any weakness in the stock. The world knows and loves McDonald's...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Brookfield Renewable is set to profit from a big increase in demand for renewable energy. Fiverr should grow much larger thanks to the rising popularity of freelancing. Innovative Industrial Properties has a "rinse-and-repeat" business model with a lot of room to run. Stock valuations are at nosebleed levels, generally speaking....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained more than 1%. Earnings season ramps up with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

A Roth 401(k) can let you sock away a lot of money for ultimately tax-free withdrawals. A Roth IRA has great flexibility in withdrawals, but contributions are a bit more limited. A Traditional 401(k) lets you get an immediate tax deduction for contributing, at the cost of paying taxes on...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Dividends soar as companies hand out Covid cash reserves

Shareholder dividends paid to investors soared this year as companies handed out cash hoarded during the pandemic, according to new data.Payouts hit £34.9 billion between July and September, 89% higher than the same period last year, according to financial data firm Link Group.The sharp jump was in part due to large one-off dividends, but regular dividends also soared by 52.6% to £27.7 billion.The good news is that we have consistently seen companies deliver more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the yearIan Stokes, Link GroupPayouts halved in the same period last year as the pandemic took...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

How To Squeeze 6%-Plus Dividends Out Of Blue-Chip Stocks

Most income investors limit themselves to mere “common” dividends. But there’s no need for us to settle for 2% blue-chip yields when we can bank 6%+ payouts from the same companies. Let’s use. Bank of America. (BAC) as our example. The stock should keep sailing as the 10-year Treasury rate...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

Shopify's success is aligned with its customers. That's a powerful incentive for management and a plus for shareholders. New investors should put Netflix’s past growth into perspective. Numerous hurricane-force tailwinds will continue to drive MercadoLibre's growth higher. One of the sentiments shared most often in investing is "That ship has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is likely to be bought out soon. Ocugen's stock may catch fire on a key regulatory update. Stocks rarely go straight up. When they do, the uncommon occurrence is called a "parabolic move." In stock terminology, such as move is defined by a sudden and dramatic increase in buying volume, thereby causing the company's share price to rapidly rise in a manner that resembles a parabola.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Recently Bought (and Why You Should Too)

Time to time we like to check in with our Fool.com contributors to see what they've recently added to their portfolios. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Neil Patel tell us why they decided to buy shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How To 2X Your Dividends And Grab 10% Upside In Any Market

Stocks are pricey, but we closed-end fund (CEF) investors aren’t sweating it: we’ve got an edge that lets us buy at a discount, with dividends that are double—and sometimes triple—the typical S&P 500 payout!. That would be our ability to buy CEFs that trade at discounts to net asset value...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy