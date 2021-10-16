Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 600 W Noel Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 600 W Noel Ave, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quality Quick #2 1020 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ 3.30 $ 3.69 $ 3.79

Angel Food Mart 2425 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 204 South Railroad Street, Earlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Wicks Well Market 3605 Nebo Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 7050 Hanson Rd, Hanson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.