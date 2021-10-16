CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Madisonville

 8 days ago
(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 600 W Noel Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

600 W Noel Ave, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Quality Quick #2

1020 S Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.98
$3.30
$3.69
$3.79

Angel Food Mart

2425 S Main St, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

204 South Railroad Street, Earlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Wicks Well Market

3605 Nebo Rd, Madisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Ideal Market

7050 Hanson Rd, Hanson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madisonville, KY
