Marion, IL

Marion gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.36 per gallon

Marion News Beat
 8 days ago
(MARION, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Marion area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 2611 Vernell Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1100 W Broadway Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot

2611 Vernell Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.71
$3.96
$3.99
card
card$3.39
$3.70
$3.95
$4.05

Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel

16251 Pittsburg Rd, Pittsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.69

Pittsburg Convenience Center

16273 Pittsburg Rd, Pittsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.69

ROC One Stop

309 E Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1300 N Carbon St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.32
$3.72
$4.12
$3.60
card
card$3.43
$3.78
$4.18
$3.66

Valero

1801 W Main St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.73
$4.13
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

