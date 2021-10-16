Marion gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.36 per gallon

(MARION, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Marion area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 2611 Vernell Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1100 W Broadway Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 2611 Vernell Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.71 $ 3.96 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.70 $ 3.95 $ 4.05

Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel 16251 Pittsburg Rd, Pittsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Pittsburg Convenience Center 16273 Pittsburg Rd, Pittsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

ROC One Stop 309 E Deyoung St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1300 N Carbon St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 4.12 $ 3.60 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ 4.18 $ 3.66

Valero 1801 W Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 4.13 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.