Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(GALLUP, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Gallup area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Up at 920 E Hwy 66. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at 76 at 671 Us-491, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gallup area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gas Up 920 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Pronto Express 2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Penny Pinchers 1301 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Gas Max 516 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Phillips 66 1100 East Us-66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.11

Speedway 950 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.