Gallup gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon
(GALLUP, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Gallup area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Up at 920 E Hwy 66. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at 76 at 671 Us-491, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gallup area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.25
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.49
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.63
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.30
$3.55
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
