CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah as the world's best player

By BBC
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is the "best player in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp suffers an injury blow ahead of Liverpool's clash at Watford as Diogo Jota is sent home early from Portugal duty with a slight knock

Liverpool have suffered an injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash at Watford on Saturday. Forward Diogo Jota has been sent home early from international duty with a slight knock after missing Portugal's 3-0 friendly victory over Qatar last weekend. Portugal face Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
chatsports.com

Worried, Jurgen? Watford shattered Liverpool's invincible dream and provided the blueprint to beat Klopp when they last met... and returning Claudio Ranieri is their bogeyman!

Jurgen Klopp arrives at Vicarage Road on Saturday looking to banish memories of his Liverpool side's most recent visit to Herfordshire, a performance which will surely still haunt the German. On February 29, 2020, Liverpool were flying. Top of the Premier League with a lead that grew week upon week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Mohamed Salah produces another genius moment as Liverpool beat Watford 5-0

Salah scores solo goal to rival Man City strike and provides outside of the foot assist. Roberto Firmino bags hat-trick as Jurgen Klopp's team go top. Dismal start for new Watford manager Claudio Ranieri. He has done it again. For the eighth Liverpool game on the bounce, Mo Salah scored....
UEFA
froggyweb.com

Sublime Salah steers Liverpool to 5-0 win over woeful Watford

WATFORD, England (Reuters) -Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane’s 100th Premier League goal and scored a brilliant goal of his own, while Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool reclaimed top spot with a 5-0 win over Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge. Firmino may have walked away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Inside Watford: Behind the scenes of Liverpool's 5-0 victory

The Reds made their return to Premier League action in clinical style as they eased to three points through Roberto Firmino’s hat-trick, Sadio Mane’s 100th top-flight goal and Mohamed Salah’s latest wonder strike. Our cameras were on location to capture moments you didn’t see before, during and after the lunchtime...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bbc One#Watford#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Real Madrid to propose swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid are aiming to propose a swap offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. Salah is about to enter the final 18 months of his current deal as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur says Real have been watching developments and are ready to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy