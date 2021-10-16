Time for a financial checkup!

A changing life leads to changing finances - make sure you’re up-to-date

For most of us, checkups are a regular part of life. Dental visits, auto maintenance appointments and even glances in the bathroom mirror all help us monitor performance, catch potential problems and assure us that all is – or will be – well.

What’s true of teeth, engines and grooming is also true of finances: regular checkups are recommended. Why? Changes both great and small affect the strategies people have developed to help achieve their financial goals. Unfortunately, too many people act as though once their financial strategy is in place their work is done. But this isn’t the case.

As a general rule, Thrivent Financial recommends you review your financial strategy at least once each year. Certain life changes – the birth or adoption of a child, a change in marital status (married, divorced or widowed), the death of a family member or changes to your health – should serve as reminders that a financial tune-up is in order.

Other changes in personal economics can also have a huge impact on finances. These may include shifts in employment status or salary (e.g. loss of job or a pay cut/freeze), home ownership changes, significant changes in total assets or debt, the receipt of an inheritance and tax law changes that can all make previous strategies obsolete.

If you have a do-it-yourself mentality, a number of print and electronic resources exist to help you monitor your finances on a regular basis. However, most can benefit from the knowledge, experience and insight that financial professionals can offer.

Qualified financial professionals can help people evaluate their present financial strategies and stay current on new laws, regulations, products and economic developments. Even more important, financial professionals can challenge the unrealistic assumptions that people may have and help them overcome money management’s greatest threat: procrastination.

To live is to experience change. How and when change will appear is impossible to predict, but a financial checkup is one sure way to help you protect your assets and be prepared for the unexpected.

