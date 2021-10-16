CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Time for a financial checkup!

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 8 days ago

A changing life leads to changing finances - make sure you’re up-to-date

For most of us, checkups are a regular part of life. Dental visits, auto maintenance appointments and even glances in the bathroom mirror all help us monitor performance, catch potential problems and assure us that all is – or will be – well.

What’s true of teeth, engines and grooming is also true of finances: regular checkups are recommended. Why? Changes both great and small affect the strategies people have developed to help achieve their financial goals. Unfortunately, too many people act as though once their financial strategy is in place their work is done. But this isn’t the case.

As a general rule, Thrivent Financial recommends you review your financial strategy at least once each year. Certain life changes – the birth or adoption of a child, a change in marital status (married, divorced or widowed), the death of a family member or changes to your health – should serve as reminders that a financial tune-up is in order.

Other changes in personal economics can also have a huge impact on finances. These may include shifts in employment status or salary (e.g. loss of job or a pay cut/freeze), home ownership changes, significant changes in total assets or debt, the receipt of an inheritance and tax law changes that can all make previous strategies obsolete.

If you have a do-it-yourself mentality, a number of print and electronic resources exist to help you monitor your finances on a regular basis. However, most can benefit from the knowledge, experience and insight that financial professionals can offer.

Qualified financial professionals can help people evaluate their present financial strategies and stay current on new laws, regulations, products and economic developments. Even more important, financial professionals can challenge the unrealistic assumptions that people may have and help them overcome money management’s greatest threat: procrastination.

To live is to experience change. How and when change will appear is impossible to predict, but a financial checkup is one sure way to help you protect your assets and be prepared for the unexpected.

This article was prepared by Thrivent Financial for use by Robert Kopp, a Thrivent Financial Associate in Newberry, S.C. who can be reached at 803-260-1620.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a not-for-profit financial services organization that helps Christians be wise with money. As a mission-driven, membership-owned organization, it offers its more than two million members and customers a broad range of financial products, services and guidance to help them obtain a life of contentment, confidence and generosity. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies offer insurance, investments, banking and advice over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $134 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/18). For more than a century it has helped Christians make wise money choices that reflect their values while providing them opportunities to demonstrate their generosity where they live, work and worship. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC, and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Licensed agent/producer of Thrivent. Registered representative of Thrivent Investment Management, Inc. Advisory services available through investment adviser representatives only. Thrivent.com/disclosures.

Thrivent and its financial professionals do not provide legal, accounting or tax advice. Consult your attorney or tax professional.

2647107-071719

The article was prepared by Thrivent for use by Robert Kopp.

