Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dickson

(DICKSON, TN) According to Dickson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 179 Beasley Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 508 Henslee Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 179 Beasley Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.49 $ 3.18

Pilot 2320 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ 3.83 $ 3.29

Shell 2331 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

CITGO 2332 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2432 Hwy 46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Kroger Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.51 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.