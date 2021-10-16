CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dickson

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fRlt_0cTIig9i00

(DICKSON, TN) According to Dickson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 179 Beasley Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 508 Henslee Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

It's important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy's list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

179 Beasley Dr, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.49
$3.18

Pilot

2320 Tn-46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$2.89
$3.35
$3.83
$3.29

Shell

2331 Tn-46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.99
$3.39

CITGO

2332 Tn-46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2432 Hwy 46 S, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.44
$3.99
$3.29

Kroger

Henslee Dr, Dickson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.51
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
151
Followers
516
Post
13K+
Views
