Jürgen Klopp reaction: 'For me, Mohamed Salah is the best'

Ten touches. (Have you seen them yet? Because you really should.) Ten touches for Mohamed Salah to send 10,000 volts through Anfield, pulling a Liverpool team that had been on the ropes for much of the most recent edition of English football’s current hot-button rivalry—the Houses of Pep and Klopp—into an improbable 2-1 lead. Ten glorious, gliding touches to take four, perhaps even seven defenders out of the game. Ten touches to add who knows how many tens of thousands of pounds to the proposed salary in the Egyptian talisman’s thorny contract negotiations (an impasse out of which he may yet wriggle to break open Liverpool’s wage structure). Ten jinking, joyriding touches to ascend the gilded staircase from a place among the handful of players with a claim to the Ballon d’Or as it slides beyond its 13-year Messi-Ronaldo duopoly, to being arguably—always and irresolvably arguably, since there is no metric for this, only a one-off vote flavored by parochialism, recency bias, and the category error of team success—the greatest footballer on earth. Ten touches for the apotheosis of Mo.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO