Premier League

Jürgen Klopp reaction: 'For me, Mohamed Salah is the best'

By Official Site of Liverpool
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJürgen Klopp hailed the brilliance of Mohamed Salah following his stunning goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory away at Watford on Saturday afternoon. The...

SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp: Salah Playing Better Than Messi and Ronaldo

To those who did not watch Liverpool hammer Watford to the tune of 5-0, it will be difficult to describe with words or with numbers just how easy of a time the Reds had on the afternoon. Liverpool held the ball 76% of the time including 87% in the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Klopp hails Salah as world’s best after Liverpool smash Watford

WATFORD, England (Reuters) – Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world after his side’s 5-0 rout of Watford on Saturday, with the Egyptian’s wonder goal and superb assist in the game just the latest examples of his outstanding talent. Salah picked out Sadio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

We Are Witnessing Peak Mohamed Salah

Ten touches. (Have you seen them yet? Because you really should.) Ten touches for Mohamed Salah to send 10,000 volts through Anfield, pulling a Liverpool team that had been on the ropes for much of the most recent edition of English football’s current hot-button rivalry—the Houses of Pep and Klopp—into an improbable 2-1 lead. Ten glorious, gliding touches to take four, perhaps even seven defenders out of the game. Ten touches to add who knows how many tens of thousands of pounds to the proposed salary in the Egyptian talisman’s thorny contract negotiations (an impasse out of which he may yet wriggle to break open Liverpool’s wage structure). Ten jinking, joyriding touches to ascend the gilded staircase from a place among the handful of players with a claim to the Ballon d’Or as it slides beyond its 13-year Messi-Ronaldo duopoly, to being arguably—always and irresolvably arguably, since there is no metric for this, only a one-off vote flavored by parochialism, recency bias, and the category error of team success—the greatest footballer on earth. Ten touches for the apotheosis of Mo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jürgen Klopp
Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah on Watford rout, best goal debate and stunning form

Mohamed Salah relished every part of Liverpool's comprehensive 5-0 victory at Watford as he insisted the team will 'fight for everything' this season. The Egypt international followed up his superlative solo strike against Manchester City before the international break with another individual effort of mindboggling close control, skill and finishing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Is Mohamed Salah the best in the world? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has more pressing issues as Newcastle face the same problems

Oliver Skipp might not be the most celebrated name in the Tottenham line-up but his recall to the team after being left out of the defeats to Chelsea and Arsenal might prove a turning point in their season. His partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele shows real promise. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Jurgen Klopp confident there is still more to come from Mohamed Salah

Salah produced his latest dazzling display at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League there is more to come from Mohamed Salah. Salah scored for the eighth consecutive game in all competitions and also produced an exquisite pass for Sadio Mane’s opener in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp tight-lipped on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah would "finally get recognition" if he wins this year's Ballon d'Or, but that he has no idea whether the forward's incredible form makes it more or less likely if he will sign a new contract at Anfield. Salah, 29, has scored in nine...
MLS
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: The differences between Salah and Ronaldo?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Klopp was asked about comparisons between his in-form Egypt forward Salah and United legend Ronaldo. "Why should we compare?" said Klopp. "Obviously both are world-class players. "Even though Ronaldo's left foot is not bad,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah is the 'best striker in the world', claims Arsene Wenger... as Liverpool star continues his hot streak with a brace in thrilling win at Atletico Madrid

Arsene Wenger has referred to Mohamed Salah as the 'best striker in the world' and credited his 'confidence, creativity and intelligence' for setting him apart from the rest. The Egyptian forward scored twice during Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and became the first player in the club's history to find the net in nine successive games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah should win the Ballon d'Or for the standard of his performances over the last year... but the Liverpool boss admits he is in the dark over new contract talks with the Anfield hero

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah would be a deserved Ballon d'Or winner this year - but accepted his lack of silveware from the 2020-21 seaosn may hold him back. Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season after enduring an unrelenting array of injuries, but Salah was a consistent performer for the Reds and scored 31 goals in 51 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool to hold talks in attempt to delay Africa Cup of Nations woes as Jurgen Klopp faces the nightmare of losing star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a possible eight fixtures

Liverpool are set to hold talks aimed at reducing the time their key players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations as Jurgen Klopp faces life without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The Reds' campaign was decimated last season as injury blows reduced their squad to the bare bones....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsene Wegner Calls Mohamed Salah “Best Striker In The World”

His tenure at Arsenal may have ended with a whimper instead of a bang, but Arsene Wegner is still one of the most astute footballing minds out there. He’s nicknamed Le Professeur for a reason, and not just because he looks great in glasses and sweaters. Since his retirement, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE

