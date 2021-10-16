CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

This is the cheapest gas in Clinton right now

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbxyy_0cTIiarM00

(CLINTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Clinton, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 1001 Lisbon St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 926 Sunset Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

1001 Lisbon St, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.29

Go Gas

500 Southeast Blvd, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Go Gas

1424 Sunset Ave , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.29

Murphy USA

1435 Sunset Ave, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

