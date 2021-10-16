This is the cheapest gas in Clinton right now

(CLINTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Clinton, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 1001 Lisbon St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 926 Sunset Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1001 Lisbon St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Go Gas 500 Southeast Blvd, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Gas 1424 Sunset Ave , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Murphy USA 1435 Sunset Ave, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.