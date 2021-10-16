Here’s the cheapest gas in Dyersburg Saturday
(DYERSBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Dyersburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Dyersburg Foodmart at 2264 St John Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$3.39
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.18
$3.38
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
