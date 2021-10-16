CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Dyersburg Saturday

Dyersburg Digest
 8 days ago
(DYERSBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Dyersburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 801 S Main Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Dyersburg Foodmart at 2264 St John Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dyersburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Dodge's Store

801 S Main Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$3.39
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.44

Dyersburg Foodmart

2264 St John Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Q Mart

1325 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Gatlins Grocery

1600 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

2800 E Court St, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Marathon

1501 Parr Ave, Dyersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.18
$3.38
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

