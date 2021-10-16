Here’s the cheapest gas in Coos Bay Saturday

(COOS BAY, OR) According to Coos Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 1300 Virginia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.99 $ 4.11 $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.99 $ 4.11 $ 3.91 card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

VP Racing Fuels 392 S 4Th St, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 962 S 1St St, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 1075 S Broadway, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.05 $ 4.17 $ 3.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.