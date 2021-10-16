CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Here’s the cheapest gas in Coos Bay Saturday

 8 days ago
(COOS BAY, OR) According to Coos Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 1300 Virginia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1059 Evans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$3.99
$4.11
$--
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$3.99
$4.11
$3.91
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

VP Racing Fuels

392 S 4Th St, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

962 S 1St St, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$--
$--
$--

Fred Meyer

1075 S Broadway, Coos Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.05
$4.17
$3.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

