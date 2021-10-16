Save $0.48 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) According to Brenham gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fuel Depot at 903 S Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2145 Us-290 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fuel Depot 903 S Market St , Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2615 Sh-36 S, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1703 Sh-105, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1708 Sh-105, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1900 S Market St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.