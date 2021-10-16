CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Picayune

Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0cTIiTd900

(PICAYUNE, MS) According to Picayune gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 1405 E Sycamore Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2011 Us-11, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

1405 E Sycamore Rd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Valero

1009 Memorial Blvd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

233 Frontage Rd, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.14
$3.39
$--

RaceTrac

2100 Ms 43 S, Picayune
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.47
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
