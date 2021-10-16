Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Picayune
(PICAYUNE, MS) According to Picayune gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Chevron at 1405 E Sycamore Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2011 Us-11, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.14
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.47
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
