This is the cheapest gas in Twentynine Palms right now
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Twentynine Palms, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 73740 29 Palms Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Twentynine Palms area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.09
$4.29
$4.17
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$4.15
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.24
$3.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
