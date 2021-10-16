This is the cheapest gas in Twentynine Palms right now

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Twentynine Palms, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 73740 29 Palms Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Twentynine Palms area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven 73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.17 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.27

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor 4960 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 4.15 card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.27

Marine Palms Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd, Twentynine Palms Base

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 4.24 $ 3.94

Circle K 73943 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ --

Circle K 5681 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.