Twentynine Palms, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Twentynine Palms right now

Twentynine Palms Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQbmq_0cTIiSkQ00

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Twentynine Palms, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 73740 29 Palms Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Twentynine Palms area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.09
$4.29
$4.17
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.27

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor

4960 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$4.15
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$4.27

Marine Palms

Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd, Twentynine Palms Base
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.24
$3.94

Circle K

73943 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--

Circle K

5681 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Twentynine Palms, CA
